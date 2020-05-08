The Bureau of Land Management is prohibiting the use of fireworks, exploding targets and firing tracer or incendiary devices on all the land the agency manages in Washington and Oregon.
The annual prohibition, designed to reduce human-caused fires, will remain in effect through October.
Those who violate the prohibition can be fined as much as $1,000 and/or receive a prison term of up to one year. In addition, people responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression.
IDFG offers reward for information about cow elk shot near Orofino
OROFINO — Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking information about a cow elk that was shot near here last month and offering a $300 reward for tips that lead to a citation being issued.
According to a news release from the agency, the animal was shot between April 15 and 17 along Grangemont Road near Campbell’s Pond. About the same, the carcass of a butchered elk, believed to be the same animal, was found at the intersection of Cottonwood Creek Road and Kettenbach Grade.
Anyone with information about the incident may call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at (800) 632-5999.
Officials postpone issuing commercial mushroom permits
Forest Service officials in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington have postponed the issuance of commercial mushroom picking permits as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Recreational pickers can harvest mushrooms for personal use without a permit. Those in Oregon are limited to 1 gallon per day. Washington pickers can have 5 gallons, according to a news release from the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests
Wildlife habitat workshop June 2
OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension office is offering a workshop aimed at helping landowners improve wildlife habitat on their property from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 2 at the Ponderosa Restaurant here.
The program will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and conservation. It will also cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some Idaho’s most popular wildlife species.
The cost is $10 per person and pre-registration is recommended. Sign-in begins at 5:30.
People may pre-register by contacting extension officials at (208) 476-4434, clearwater@uidaho.edu Program brochures are posted at bit.ly/2L3PbLp.
Lewiston man sets Idaho record for smallmouth bass
Dustin Shepherd of Lewiston recently set a new Idaho catch-and-release record for smallmouth bass.
Shepherd landed a 22.75-inch-long smallie on Dworshak Reservoir, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. His catch bested the previous record set by Rick Poedtke in 2018 by three-quarters of an inch.
Dworshak Reservoir has a well-deserved reputation for producing big bronzebacks, according to the agency. In 2006, Dan Steigers of Juliaetta set the state catch-and-keep record at Dworshak with a 9.72-pound bass.
More information on Idaho’s record fish program is available at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/record.
Idaho Fish and Game officials: Please don’t ‘rescue’ baby wild animals
Idaho Fish and Game officials are making their annual plea for people to leave baby wild animals alone and not to “rescue” the tiny critters.
Each spring people often come across young animals like deer fawns or baby birds and believe they have been abandoned.
Fish and Game officials say the mother’s are often nearby but staying hidden. Those who mistakenly try to rescue the animals are likely doing more harm than good, according to a news release from the agency.
Animals periodically leave their young for extended periods of time for myriad reasons, including to feed, rest or divert attention from their offspring. The young animals know instinctively to remain still in the places their mother left them, according to the news release
As baby birds mature, they often leave the nest in their efforts to hone their flying skills. According to the news release, adult birds continue to feed their offspring until the young birds can survive on their own, even if they fall out of the nest.
People worried about a particular animal are encouraged to call fish and game officials and report it, rather than removing it from nature. Animals removed from nature can rarely be returned.
Tucannon River Road partially reopened
POMEROY — Officials on the Umatilla National Forest have reopened part of the Tucannon River Road on the Pomeroy Ranger District following flood repairs.
According to a Forest Service news release the road is now open to the Tucannon Fish Hatchery. The rest of the road remains closed to accommodate repair work.
Winchester Lake Park boat ramp closed through today
WINCHESTER — The boat ramp at Winchester Lake Park is scheduled to remain closed through today.
The ramp and nearby parking lot have been closed during a repaving project at the park.
Forest officials: ‘Be Bear Aware’
KAMIAH — Officials on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest are urging people to “Be Bear Aware” while visiting the forest.
Black bears are the most likely bear species to be encountered in the forest. However, grizzly bears have recently been documented spending time on the forest. Earlier this spring, Idaho Fish and Game officials reported fresh grizzly bear tracks at Fish Creek Meadows near Grangeville. Last summer there were a handful of confirmed grizzly bear sightings and more unconfirmed reports.
Black bears can be identified by their tall, pointed ears and straight facial profile, while grizzly bears have short round ears, a dished facial profile, and a prominent shoulder hump. More information on discerning black bears from grizzly bears can be found at bit.ly/2x5jLkw.
All developed campgrounds and some other recreation sites on the forest remain closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Middle fork, main Salmon rivers to reopen to permitted rafting May 16
SALMON — The middle fork of the Salmon and main Salmon rivers will reopen to permitted rafting starting May 16.
According to a news release from the Salmon-Challis National Forest, float permits will be issued virtually and permit holders will be required to sign addendums regarding COVID-19. The addendums, described as self-certification letters, affirm “that certain ‘regular’ amenities and features of the river corridors may not be available or possible during this time. Furthermore float boaters will be required to adhere to state orders, and any Salmon-Challis National Forest closure orders during a trip.”
The resumption of float permits aligns with the second stage of Idaho’s reopening plan set to kick in May 16, according to the news release.
The forest stopped issuing float permits as part of its response to the coronavirus.
Some campgrounds and other recreation sites like boat launches will also begin to reopen on May 16. The sites were closed as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.