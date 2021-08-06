Outdoor use is at an all-time high, which means that all of us have to be on our best behavior when recreating.
Below are the Leave No Trace principals. And while not included on all Leave No Trace lists, consider the impact social media can have on a place. Consider this before you post.
Plan Ahead and Prepare
- Know regulations and special concerns.
- Prepare for extreme weather, hazards, and emergencies.
- Avoid times of high use.
- Visit in small groups when possible.
Travel and camp on durable durfaces
- Durable surfaces include maintained trails and designated campsites, rock, gravel, sand, dry grasses or snow.
- Protect riparian areas by camping at least 200 feet from lakes and streams.
- Good campsites are found, not made.
Dispose of Waste Properly
- Pack it in, pack it out. Inspect your campsite, food preparation areas, and rest areas for trash or spilled foods. Pack out all trash, leftover food and litter.
- Utilize toilet facilities whenever possible. Otherwise, deposit solid human waste in catholes dug 6 to 8 inches deep, at least 200 feet from water, camp and trails. Cover and disguise the cathole when finished.
- Pack out toilet paper and hygiene products.
Leave What You Find
- Preserve the past: examine, photograph, but do not touch cultural or historic structures and artifacts.
- Leave rocks, plants and other natural objects as you find them.
- Avoid introducing or transporting non-native species.
- Do not build structures, furniture, or dig trenches.
Minimize campfire impacts
- Where fires are permitted, use established fire rings, fire pans, or mound fires.
- Keep fires small.
- Burn all wood and coals to ash, put out campfires completely, then scatter cool ashes.
Respect Wildlife
- Observe wildlife from a distance. Do not follow or approach.
- Never feed animals.
- Control pets at all times, or leave them at home.
- Avoid wildlife during sensitive times: mating, nesting, raising young, or winter.
Be Considerate of Other Visitors
- Respect other visitors and protect the quality of their experience.
- Be courteous. Yield to other users on the trail.
- Step to the downhill side of the trail when encountering pack stock.
- Take breaks and camp away from trails and other visitors.
- Let nature’s sounds prevail. Avoid loud voices and noises.