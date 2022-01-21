Idaho Fish and Game commissioners will consider opening rivers in central and western Idaho to river otter trapping and hear a briefing on the state’s wolf population at its meeting in Boise next week.
Otter trapping
Managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are proposing to eliminate prohibitions on river otter trapping on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, the main Salmon River, the Snake River within its Clearwater Region, parts of the Payette River in the Southwest Region and on the Salmon River downstream of North Fork in the Salmon Region.
River otter trapping has been allowed since about 2000 in the rest of the state. Fish and Game furbearer biologist Cory Mosby said some stretches of river were kept closed out of an abundance of caution and trapping is tightly managed with regional quotas and personal bag limits for trappers. Those personal and regional quotas aren’t changing, meaning the proposed change would broaden the geographic scope where otters can be trapped but the number of otters taken regionally and statewide wouldn’t increase.
For example, Mosby said trappers are allowed to take three river otters per year, and in the Clearwater Region the season closes within 72 hours of its 20-otter quota being met. The state designs seasons to keep harvest less than 5% of the population. The statewide quota is 160 and so far this season trappers have taken 88, including 16 in the Clearwater Region, 20 in the Southwest Region and six in the Salmon Region.
Mosby said otter trapping rates have remained stable over the past 20 years.
“We didn’t see a biological need to keep those rivers closed to harvest. Since we are not increasing the harvest in the state or any given region, we don’t see the potential of lifting these stream closures to have a negative effect on the population of river otters.”
He said it’s possible river otter quotas may be met more frequently if the closures are lifted. The Clearwater quota often goes unmet.
“The overall harvest is still protected by that overall quota and we are confident it’s a sustainable amount of take.”
The proposed change makes sense to Rusty Kramer, president of the Idaho Trapping Association.
“It’s always been weird to us that you have a section (of river) you can’t otter trap but you can beaver trap, muskrat trap and raccoon trap,” he said.
Kramer said trappers sometimes catch otters in the closed sections while they are trapping for beaver. When that happens, they have to turn the animals over to Fish and Game. If the closures are lifted, Kramer said, incidentally trapped otters can be kept.
But the proposal to lift closures on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater, Snake, Salmon and Payette rivers has drawn opposition from river users and wildlife watchers. Tom Stuart, an angler and rafter and a board member of Idaho Rivers United said the restrictions on otter trapping should be expanded rather than lifted. He notes that river otters are one of the most fun species to watch and they delight river uses and wildlife watches with their antics. He said expanding river otter trapping will bring a black eye to the state and cited public opinion surveys conducted in 1998 and 2000 that illustrated strong opposition to river otter trapping.
“The fact of the matter is trapping can have an extraordinary effect on local populations because they are really susceptible to overharvest just because of their migratory patterns and they use common latrine sites and just a single knowledgeable trapper can have a really negative effect,” he said. “The wise thing for the commission to do would be to ban river otter trapping statewide.”
Wolf hunting/trapping
Earlier this year, the Idaho Legislature took wolf management largely out of the hands of commissioners and liberalized wolf hunting and trapping rules. In legislation that raced through both chambers and was signed by Gov. Brad Little, hunting and trapping bag limits were eliminated for wolves. Under the new rules, liberalized methods of take, such as shooting wolves at night with night vision equipment or from motorized vehicles, is allowed in certain units for hunters who obtain the proper permits. Wolf trapping is allowed year-round on private land and the Idaho Wolf Control Board is now able to contract with groups such as the Foundation For Wildlife Management that reimburses hunters up to $2,000 per wolf for expenses they incur setting and checking traps.
Authors of the legislation said they hoped the changes would help reduce the state’s wolf population to about 150 animals, a 90% drop from the estimated population of about 1,500. Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever has said the changes were unlikely to lead to such a dramatic reduction. He said that even before the changes, people were able to take as many as 30 wolves per year, but few trappers and hunters were able to achieve that level of success.
The state’s estimated wolf population has hovered around 1,500 for the past two years.
Meeting information
Through Wednesday, 266 wolves had been killed since July. That includes 134 by hunting and 132 by trapping. The harvest is about average for this time of year, said Fish and Game spokesman Roger Phillip. The season runs through June.
The commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday and its meeting from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST Thursday. Both meetings will be held at the agency’s headquarters in Boise. Thursday’s meeting will be streamed on Zoom but Wednesday’s public comment hearing is available only for those who attend in person. More information on both meetings, including a full agenda and streaming information, is available at bit.ly/3IkNTae.
