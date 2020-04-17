Roads on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area and adjacent public land south of Lewiston were hammered by late winter rain and snow, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Bureau of Land Management.
Officials with the state and federal agencies are assessing damage that was inflicted in early February by torrents of runoff that carved deep ruts and deposited debris across Eagle Creek, Wapshilla and Powerline roads.
“We had a microburst come though there and cause four different debris slides between Wapshilla Creek and China Creek,” said Andrew Mackey, manager of the 124,000-acre area for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “It took out the road in three spots (along the lower Salmon River) and took out Avista (Corp.’s) Powerline Road in the same drainage, and our Wapshilla Road was washed out,”
Eagle Creek Road, which descends from Craig Mountain along Eagle Creek to reach and follow the Salmon River for a few miles, is seasonally open to the public. Damage to Wapshilla and Powerline roads occurred behind gates that are kept closed to benefit wildlife.
Under the best of conditions, Eagle Creek Road is rough and generally only traveled by high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles. Nonetheless, the route is a popular outing. The road is impassable beyond China Creek.
Mackey said the damage to the roads doesn’t pose any immediate threats to wildlife habitat, but because agency access will be restricted until repairs can be made, Fish and Game and Bureau of Land Management officials will be constrained from activities such as treating noxious weeds or fighting wildfires.
“We don’t have any access to a fair amount of land we used to have access to,” he said. “That does have some significant impact on our ability to manage it.”
The agencies, along with Avista, are looking at options to repair the damage to both the gated and ungated roads. Mackey said some of the damage may require culverts or even bridges to restore motorized access.
“Between all of us, we all have an interest in getting those roads back up and running,” he said.
