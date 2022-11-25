Lake Coeur d’Alene health better but still toxic

Nine-year-old Audrey Davis plays in Lake Coeur d’Alene on Mon. August, 2, 2021. Warmer temeratures have been recorded in area lakes. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

 Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review

While Lake Coeur d’Alene remains deeply polluted — the legacy of a century of silver and gold mining — a broad review of lake-health data showed decreases in toxins entering the northern Idaho lake.

In particular, the level of phosphorous entering the lake — a chemical associated with plant growth — has decreased in the past decade. So have levels of heavy metals, according to a National Academy of Sciences review of 30 years of data. Those findings were presented at the annual Our Gem Symposium, Tuesday in Coeur d’Alene. The original report was released Sept. 30.

