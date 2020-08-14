Jenna Allen, 17, spray paints the words “Frog parking only, all others will be toad” in her parking spot at Clarkston High School on Thursday. Since Allen was young, she wanted to be a princess, she said. Her uncle, Brian Denton, who is a math teacher at Clarkston High School, would reply that she wasn’t a princess, she was a frog, which became her nickname between them. Clarkston schools are scheduled to open Aug. 26.