Footage from an Alaska kayaking trip shows a sudden and up-close look at part of a collapsing glacier.
Andrew Hooper and his friend were kayaking off the Kenai Peninsula to get a glimpse at the Spencer Glacier earlier this month when they captured video of a torrent of celestial-blue ice crashing down, creating a wave that inundated the two men.
Hooper said Monday they were not only fortunate to witness the beauty and power of nature, but also escape any injuries.
The incident came during a stretch of unusually warm weather in the state and just days after July became Alaska’s warmest month ever, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hooper says he dropped his camera at one point to shield himself from ice.