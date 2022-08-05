Joe O’Neill, BLM official at Cottonwood, earns award

COTTONWOOD — Joe O’Neill has been selected by the River Management Society as the 2022 recipient of the River Manager of the Year award.
O’Neill is the outdoor recreation planner for the Bureau of Land Management at Cottonwood and oversees recreation along 112 miles of the lower Salmon River.
According to a news release, the award is presented annually and recognizes key attributes, including leadership in promoting and protecting natural resources, establishing partnerships to protect river corridors, working cooperatively with other agencies, user groups and the public, and a strong dedication toward advancing river management into the future.
O’Neill has served as an outdoor recreation planner for the Cottonwood Field Office for more than 15 years, with a primary focus on management of the popular stretch of the Salmon River between Vinegar Creek to its confluence with the Snake River. He recently led a multiyear project to enhance and improve seven popular boat launch sites.
“Being selected as River Manager of the Year exemplifies Joe’s dedication to the BLM and the Lower Salmon River,” said Cottonwood Field Manager Richard White. “His role in creating a world class recreation area which is enjoyed by many thousands of people every year cannot be overstated. He is extremely well-deserving of this honor.”