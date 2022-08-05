Joe O’Neill, BLM official at Cottonwood, earns award

<text>Joe O’Neill, of the Cottonwood office of the Bureau of Land Management, enjoys the beauty of the Lower Salmon River during a work trip.</text>

 Bureau of Land Management

COTTONWOOD — Joe O’Neill has been selected by the River Management Society as the 2022 recipient of the River Manager of the Year award.

O’Neill is the outdoor recreation planner for the Bureau of Land Management at Cottonwood and oversees recreation along 112 miles of the lower Salmon River.

