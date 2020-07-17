Fish and Game managers close angling on upper Salmon River to protect wild chinook
SALMON — Fisheries managers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game on Wednesday closed salmon fishing on the upper Salmon River to protect wild fish.
According to a news release from the agency, fishing by sport and tribal anglers reached a preestablished quota for wild fish impacts. Wild chinook are protected as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
With the closure, the Snake River in Hells Canyon is the last remaining spring chinook fishing season in Idaho.
Emerald Creek Garnet Area in the Idaho Panhandle National Forest to stay closed
CLARKIA — The Emerald Creek Garnet Area, administered by the St. Joe Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, will remain closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.
The popular site historically receives large groups of visitors looking for the state gem. According to a news release from the agency, the activity is not able to be carried out while also meeting recommended COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
“Protecting the health and safety of our employees, volunteers, partners and the public is the primary concern when making any decisions,” said St. Joe District Ranger Matt Davis. “It is unfortunate we have to close the site we have prepared for our recreationists; however, we are committed and fully prepared for next year’s operations.”
Sluicing and digging for garnets is not allowed in the Emerald Creek area when the Emerald Creek Garnet Area is closed.