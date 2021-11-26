IFG expands cougar-hunting opportunities south of Lewiston

In an effort to increase mountain lion harvest on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area south of Lewiston, Idaho Fish and Game officials will allow hound hunters to pursue the big cats behind locked gates.
The agency wants to reduce the density of predators in the area to benefit elk and deer there. According to a news release, hound hunters will be able to check out keys allowing all terrain vehicle, utility task vehicle and snowmobile access behind certain gates that are normally locked to provide security to deer and elk herds.
The keys are available for checkout at the agency’s Clearwater Regional Office in Lewiston. Participants in the program can hold the keys for as long as four days at a time. Access behind the gates is allowed only on certain roads and off-road travel isn’t allowed.
Those who participate in the program must have all the needed licenses, tags and permits and submit an effort report within three days of the end of their hunts.
The special access will be allowed starting Thursday and lasting through March 31. Keys must be picked up in person. More information is available at bit.ly/3FJZ3UW.