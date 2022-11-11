IFG Commission to visit Lewiston

Idaho Fish and Game Commissioners will hear a report on last year’s nonresident tag refund in Unit 11A and an update on chronic wasting disease when they meet in Lewiston Monday and Tuesday.

People interested in hunting, fishing and the management of wildlife in the Gem State will have the chance to address the Idaho Fish and Game Commission when it visits Lewiston on Monday and Tuesday.

Commissioners will hold a public comment hearing at 7 p.m. Monday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Clearwater Regional office, 3316 16th St. in the Lewiston Orchards. During the sessions, commissioners listen to but don’t respond to comments from the public.

