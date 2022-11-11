IFG Commission to visit Lewiston

People interested in hunting, fishing and the management of wildlife in the Gem State will have the chance to address the Idaho Fish and Game Commission when it visits Lewiston on Monday and Tuesday.
Commissioners will hold a public comment hearing at 7 p.m. Monday at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Clearwater Regional office, 3316 16th St. in the Lewiston Orchards. During the sessions, commissioners listen to but don’t respond to comments from the public.
The public hearing will be followed Tuesday by a daylong meeting at which public comments aren’t permitted. At the meeting, which starts at 8 a.m., commissioners will hear an update on a move last year to give refunds to nonresident deer hunters in Game Management Unit 11A. The unit on the south side of the Clearwater River between Spalding and Kamiah that includes parts of the Camas Prairie was especially hard hit by an outbreak of epizootic hemorrhagic disease. Thousands of mostly whitetail deer died of the ailment, also known as EHD. Because nonresident hunters must select a unit in which they plan to pursue deer and stick only to that unit, the department elected to offer them refunds. Resident hunters are able to move between units.
The move proved unpopular with some hunters and received criticism from former Fish and Game Commissioner Dan Blanco, of Moscow, and the group Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever. The group charged that the agency wasn’t transparent about the plan to offer refunds and that it downplayed the severity of the EHD death toll. The group also was critical of a quote in the Tribune from department spokesperson Roger Phillips, who mistakenly said the refund was discussed at a commission meeting. The refund was included in a report given to commissioners but not discussed at the meeting.
“I’m just going to provide an overview of what transpired and how the refund process worked, how many refunds were awarded and the rationale,” said Jim Fredericks, deputy director of the department.
He also will brief commissioners on adjustments the department made to deer seasons this fall in light of last year’s EHD outbreak.
Commissioners will be updated on the agency’s catch-and-release policy and the latest science regarding the survival of fish after they have been released. Unlike some states, Idaho allows anglers to briefly remove fish from the water before they are released and the state has avoided closing catch-and-release fishing seasons during extreme heat waves.
Because heat waves are occurring more frequently, Fredericks said some anglers continue to be interested in the state’s policy.
“It seems like it used to be that you would get a really warm and dry summer once every 10 years or so, and it seems more frequent than that now and I suspect it will be more frequent in the future,” he said.
Commissioners also will vote on a State Wildlife Action plan that is geared toward conservation of imperiled and rare species, and get updates on salmon and steelhead fishing seasons, wolf management and chronic wasting disease.
