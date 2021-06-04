IFG Commission OKs bonus chinook season

A bump in the number of fish returning to some of Idaho’s spring chinook hatcheries is giving anglers more time and more places to pursue the fish.
On Thursday, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission voted to briefly reopen a short stretch of the lower Salmon River to chinook harvest. Parts of the Clearwater basin will open to the harvest of spring chinook jacks, and the South Fork of the Salmon River will open to chinook fishing later this month.
A recent genetic analysis of fish returning to the Snake River and its tributaries increased the number of hatchery fish available for harvest. In April and May, fisheries managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game monitor the detection of chinook implanted with tracking tags at Bonneville and Lower Granite dams to estimate hatchery returns. That system typically underestimates the true strength of the run by about 30 percent. Each year, after the run is winding down, managers use genetic analysis of samples taken from fish trapped at Lower Granite Dam to make corrections.
That work was completed last week and led to a jump in the number of chinook bound for Rapid River hatchery and confirmed enough fish will return to the Clearwater and South Fork of the Salmon rivers to allow limited fishing seasons.
The state’s share of the harvestable surplus bound for Rapid River jumped from just fewer than 1,000 to just more than 1,700. The commission voted to reopen the lower Salmon River from Time Zone Bridge to the mouth of Shorts Creek for two days — Saturday and Sunday.
The Clear-water River from the Pink House boat ramp near Orofino to Greer Bridge, the North Fork Clearwater River below Dworshak Dam, the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River from its confluence with the South Fork Clearwater at Kooskia upstream to the Nez Perce Indian Reservation boundary and the South Fork of the Clearwater River from the Nez Perce Reservation boundary to a posted sign upstream of the Mount Idaho Bridge are open to jack chinook fishing today. The season will be open Thursdays through Sundays with a bag limit of four jack chinook per day. All fish 24 inches or longer are considered adults and must be released.
The South Fork of the Salmon River will open to chinook fishing June 26 and be open Thursdays through Sundays.
The Little Salmon River remains open to chinook fishing Thursdays through Sundays and the Snake River below Hells Canyon Dam is open to salmon fishing seven days per week.
