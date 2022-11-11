Ideaologies collide at Wildlife Society conference

Dusk sets in as Corinne Holmes, center, follows her father Josh Holmes, right, and mentor Grant Samsil, back to the truck during a spring turkey camp for new hunters in April near Colville, Wash. Some pro-hunting groups cried foul over the inclusion of two wildlife management reform groups at the annual Wildlife Society Conference held this week in Spokane.

 Tyler Tjomsland/Spokesman-Review

A well-respected wildlife conference is receiving flak from some in the hunting community following inclusion of two advocacy groups focused on reforming state wildlife management at the annual event that concluded Thursday in Spokane.

“All are welcome,” Ed Arnett the CEO of the Wildlife Society said in a voicemail shared with the Spokesman-Review.

