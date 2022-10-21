Idaho wildlife boss: State’s wolves won’t be wiped out

This wolf roaming in Idaho’s backcountry was captured on an Idaho Department of Fish and Game trail camera. The agency uses trail cameras to monitor wildlife populations.

 Idaho Fish and Game

Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws that went into effect last year. That was Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever’s message to Gem State lawmakers earlier this month.

“What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality is very similar to what it was the previous years,” he said during an Oct. 6 meeting of the Natural Resources Interim Committee.

Recommended for you