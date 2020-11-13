The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider limiting nonresident deer and elk hunts at an in-person meeting in Lewiston next week.
The meeting, which begins with a 7 p.m. public comment hearing Thursday and continues starting at 8 a.m. next Friday will adhere to Idaho’s Stage 3 COVID-19 protocols that limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.
On Friday, the commission will consider limiting the number of nonresidents who can participate in general season deer and elk hunts. The commission has the authority to limit nonresident participation to 10 percent of the average number of hunters that participated in a particular hunting unit or zone during the previous five years.
Nonresident participation has been limited for years, but the commission has enforced the limit only on a statewide basis. Other than on controlled hunts, it has not looked to limit nonresidents on a finer geographic scale. That has resulted in nonresident participation being elevated in some areas, sometimes even outpacing the number of resident hunters.
At the meeting, commissioners will consider adopting mechanisms recommended by Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials to limit nonresident hunters.
Commissioners will also consider continuing bag limits adopted for fall steelhead seasons into the spring season.
The commission will hear updates on a number of topics, including the state’s effort to stop chronic wasting disease, the state’s new licensing system and moose research.
The hearing and meeting will be held at the Fish and Game office in Lewiston. An agenda for the meeting is available at bit.ly/3lj26JP.
