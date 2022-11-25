Analysis
Last week the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission formally killed the state’s black bear hunting season.
It was not an unexpected move. But hunters may now wonder what is next. Was the spring bear hunting season, long the subject of controversy, a one-off issue or will other seasons be threatened? Will the commission now target fall black bear hunting? Some members have suggested so.
Will it look to scale back the mountain lion season? Will it scrutinize the few other spring hunting opportunities in the Evergreen State? Two commissioners, Tim Ragen and Melanie Rowland, expressed serious reservations about spring hunting at last week’s meeting.
Will commissioners demand that hunting seasons for a vast array of species be justified by the same high level of scientific data as some of them said was needed for black bears — a level that may overwhelm the capacity of the department’s workforce? Ragen seemed to say just that.
As the commission looks to expand the conservation and management tent in Washington by welcoming nonhunters and nonanglers, will traditional constituents lose their standing?
Those are legitimate questions. But not the only ones.
Some may wonder if the 5-4 split that developed on the commission during the yearlong debate over spring bear hunting will continue. That is likely up to Gov. Jay Inslee. Commissioner Don McIsaac, of Clark County, announced this week that he will not seek another term and instead step down at the end of the year.
Many have speculated that Inslee won’t reappoint Commissioner Kim Thorburn, of Spokane, to a second term. Thorburn, a retired public health physician and herself a nonhunter, has been a vocal supporter of hunters and has called out Inslee for being too cozy with animal rights groups. Her term expires at the end of the year.
Both Thorburn and McIsaac were in the minority on the black bear issue. They, along with Jim Anderson, of Buckley, and vice chairperson Molly Linville, of Douglas County, lobbied to retain the spring season. Commission chairperson Barbara Baker, of Olympia, Lorna Smith, of Port Townsend, Ragen, of Anacortes, Rowland, of Twisp, and John Lehmkuhl, of Wenatchee, voted to nix the season.
By choosing solidly prohunting commissioners, Inslee could maintain the 5-4 split in which Lehmkuhl may serve as a swing vote, as he has on at least one occasion. The retired wildlife biologist, who is a lifelong hunter and angler, surprised some members when he voted with Linville, Anderson, McIsaac and Thorburn to increase the cougar bag limit from one per year to two in the Blue Mountains. Last week, he also pushed for the commission to remain open to spring black bear hunts designed to achieve specific management objectives such as addressing timber damage by bears or to reduce predation of newborn elk and deer.
But Inslee could choose a new commissioner or commissioners who are skeptical of hunting and/or the department’s population data that is central to season setting.
The unknowns are enough to make hunters nervous. Hunting isn’t going away in Washington, but that doesn’t mean it won’t change. Commissioners who seem to possess some level of skepticism toward hunting could calm the nerves of the hunting public by more carefully choosing their words and realizing hunters are unnerved and feeling unheard. Smith, who appears to relish pointing out that hunting is on decline across the country and just a tiny fraction of Washington residents participate in the activity, did give a nod to hunters at last week’s meeting.
“I would wager every single commissioner sitting at this table is very supportive of the continuation of sport hunting here in Washington state,” she said. “We could reaffirm that with a vote at some point but I don’t think any of us are anti-hunting and certainly recognize the historical and continuing contribution hunters have made to conservation over decades.”
Baker, who has said her mission is to maintain public trust, also expressed support for hunting. But the debate over spring black bear season has eroded trust among much of the hunting public. It’s up to the commission and Inslee to figure out how to build trust among diverse communities that see each other as adversaries.
Commission’s next meeting
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is slated to hold its next full meeting Dec. 8-10 in Clarkston. As of Wednesday, an agenda for the meeting had not yet been posted on its website.