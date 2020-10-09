The fall hook-and-bullet season beloved by many in this neck of the woods kicks into high gear over the next week or so with some prime-time openers.
Idaho’s general deer and elk seasons open Saturday, as does pheasant season in the northern half of the state. The harvest season for big B-run steelhead on the Clearwater River starts Wednesday. Washington’s rifle deer season opens Oct. 17.
Of course, several seasons have already opened, including archery elk in both states; fall chinook; steelhead and coho on several local river systems; and forest grouse, partridge and quail hunting in both states. But the next eight days will be especially busy, offering hunters and anglers like me an abundance of opportunities.
Outdoor recreation has been a big draw over the past several months as people look to escape coronavirus restrictions, and perhaps anxiety, by heading into the mountains and river canyons of the Pacific Northwest.
Expect some of that to continue into hunting and fishing season. Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said last summer saw intense fishing effort throughout the region. Campgrounds were packed, and dispersed campsites along the Lochsa, North Fork Clearwater, St. Joe and lower Selway Rivers were hard to come by.
DuPont said he thinks the steelhead season, especially on the Clearwater, will see similar interest.
“I have been warning people to be tolerant of others, because it’s going to be busy,” he said.
His agency produced a salmon and steelhead angler etiquette video a few years ago aimed at reducing conflicts. The video can be viewed at bit.ly/30LGGNe.
The latest forecast for B-run steelhead indicates the run is posting better numbers than it has in the past three years and running about five days early. DuPont said there should be about 22,000 hatchery B-run fish bound for the Clearwater River that make it at least as far as Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River. That is similar to numbers recorded in the 2012-13 season and would make it the fourth best run since 2011.
DuPont said as many as 5,000 wild steelhead could return to the Clearwater Basin this year, that includes both A-run fish that return to tributaries to the Potlatch River and B-run fish bound for tributaries of the Lochsa, Selway and South Fork of the Clearwater rivers.
Coho season on the Clearwater River expands to seven days per week starting Thursday. Fall chinook season on the Clearwater River closes Oct. 18.
Fish and Game officials are reminding pheasant hunters of new opportunities and new rules in the Clearwater Region. The agency will stock pheasants at several Access Yes properties in the region. To hunt pheasants in the stocked areas, those 18 and older must have an upland game bird permit. The permits allow hunters to take as many as six pheasants, with a two-pheasant daily bag limit, and additional permits may be purchased.
The stocked areas require hunters to wear at least 36 square inches of visible hunter orange. The permits and special rules do not apply to those who hunt pheasants in nonstocked locations or who pursue other game in the areas where pheasants are stocked.
More information is available at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/pheasant/stocking. Pheasant season opens Oct. 24 in eastern Washington.
There are no big changes in store for deer and elk hunters. Stories from the Tribune’s annual Hunting Edition published Sept. 25, are available at www.lmtribune.com/outdoors/. The offerings include outlooks on deer and elk hunting in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho.
Have fun out there, be safe and if you experience crowds, do your best to be tolerant and patient.
Barker is Outdoors Editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
Angler etiquette
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s video on salmon and steelhead angler etiquette can be viewed at bit.ly/30LGGNe.
“I have been warning people to be tolerant of others, because it’s going to be busy.”
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston