Hunting groups will watch and listen closely today and Saturday as the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission makes a handful of decisions on big game hunting seasons slated for next fall.
At a previous meeting, a majority of commissioners voted down a proposed, permit-only spring bear hunting season. The three newest members — Melanie Rowland, Tim Ragen and John Lehmkuhl — joined commissioners Lorena Smith and Barbara Baker in voting against the hunt. In explaining their votes, the commissioners who were appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee in January made comments that left hunters uneasy and concerned over how the commission may view other hunting seasons, whether they will again dispute scientific conclusions made by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists and if they will support hunting in general.
Rowland said the spring bear hunt causes “unusual suffering” and indicated she believes climate change requires “a new assessment of how the department looks at conservation, including hunting of animals.”
Rowland seconded Ragen’s insistence that managers for the agency hadn’t compiled enough data on the state’s black bear population for them to determine if hunting was sustainable. Ragen said the department biologists should rely not only on data collected from hunter harvest reports to track bear populations as they do now, but instead compile highly detailed information such as minimum abundance estimates, growth trends and a tally of all human causes of mortality not related to hunting, all within defined geographic areas.
Such information isn’t available for many of the state’s hunted species, according to wildlife manager Anis Auode.
At today’s meeting, the commission is slated to make decisions related to general and special permit hunts for deer and elk, and permit levels for bighorn sheep, moose and mountain goats.
“Is that same trend going to continue with other hunting seasons?” asked Marie Neumiller, executive director of the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council. “They are supposed to base their decisions off of the best available science and now they are asking for new science.”
She is particularly concerned that some commissioners cited science from outside sources while making their decisions. Neumiller said that’s information the public didn’t have a chance to review or comment on.
“We no longer trust what the (commission’s) website says the meeting will be about. They have proved they will come to the meetings with other data we don’t know or have access to.”
Dan Wilson, secretary of the Washington Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, said today’s meeting could be telling in how commissioners approach hunting. He thinks some of them advanced arguments that bear watching.
“It is not a time for hunters in this state to lick their wounds or look away and think this is buried,” he said. “It is time to be more engaged and advocate stronger than ever for your values.”
The meeting, which will be streamed live, begins at 8 a.m. today and will include a public comment session at 8:45. It is scheduled to wrap up at about 5:30 p.m. The meeting will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday and run through noon. A full agenda and log-in information is available at bit.ly/36UmHCt.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.