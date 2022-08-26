Home mosquito spraying booms, but at what cost?

Mosquito Joe lead technician Damien Ysasi sprays a mixture of essential oil insecticides in a yard in Cascade Township near Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 20, 2022. As climate change widens the insect’s range and lengthens its prime season, more Americans are resorting to the booming industry of professional extermination. But the chemical bombardment worries scientists who fear over-use of pesticides is harming pollinators and worsening a growing threat to birds that eat insects. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It’s an increasingly familiar sight in U.S. cities and suburbs: A van pulls up to the curb. Workers wearing gloves, masks and other protective gear strap on backpack-type mechanisms with plastic hoses, similar to leaf blowers.

Revving up the motors, they drench trees, bushes and even house walls with pesticides targeting an age-old menace: mosquitoes.

