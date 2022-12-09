High demand for tags swamps IDFG system

George Culpepper, of South Carolina, was one of thousands of hunters who tried to buy nonresident deer and elk tags through Idaho Fish and Game’s annual sale on Dec. 1. Culpepper and others dealt with a slow online system and hourslong queues.

 Courtesy of George Culpepper

An Idaho Department of Fish and Game hunting tag sale last week led to backlash from out-of-state residents who said the slow website, high demand and system crashes were akin to the debacle created last month when Ticketmaster struggled to meet demand for tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest tour.

On Dec. 1, Fish and Game held its annual sale for nonresident deer and elk tags. The sale allows hunters across the country to purchase tags for next year’s hunting seasons. Since 2020, Idaho Fish and Game has sold tags online through Go Outdoors Idaho, a system operated by vendor Brandt Information Systems. Brandt hosts similar platforms for 13 other states, including Oregon and Washington. Just over 29,000 tags were up for grabs, including 800 tags set aside for Disabled American Veterans at a deep discount ($23.75 for deer and $39.75 for elk, compared with $351.75 for deer and $651.75 for elk with a regular nonresident tag).

