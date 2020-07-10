Idaho Fish and Game officials are proposing a repeat of an experiment of sorts this fall on the Clearwater River designed to see if fall chinook fishing and catch-and-release steelhead fishing are compatible.
The agency is taking public comments on a plan to hold a fall chinook harvest season on the river. If it is approved, it will run at the same time as the long-standing catch-and-release steelhead season there.
While it would provide anglers with more opportunities to catch fall chinook, it could also lead to crowding on the river at a time some steelhead anglers cherish for its relative calm. The catch-and-release season on the Clearwater runs from July through Oct. 14. While it is popular, especially with fly anglers, the catch-and-release season attracts fewer anglers than the harvest season, which starts Oct. 15.
Under the agency’s proposal, fall chinook fishing would open Aug. 18 on the Clearwater and North Fork of the Clearwater and run through Oct. 18. Fishing would be allowed seven days a week from the Clearwater River’s mouth to Memorial Bridge at Lewiston and four days a week — Thursdays through Sundays — from Memorial Bridge to the river’s confluence with its South Fork. The North Fork also would be open Thursdays through Sundays.
The daily bag limit would be three adult fish per day, one of which could have an intact adipose fin, indicating it may have been hatched in the wild.
The proposal is similar to seasons held last year, although the daily bag limit is reduced from last year’s. Fish and Game officials had hoped last year’s fall chinook and steelhead seasons would produce data that could be tapped by the Clearwater River Fisheries Working Group, a collection of anglers that will advise the agency on future season structures.
But the return of B-run steelhead to the Clearwater River tanked last year. It was so low that Idaho shut down all steelhead fishing there in late September. At the same time, the agency said many anglers were unaware of the fall chinook fishing opportunity there.
The result was light angling pressure for both fall chinook and steelhead and perhaps skewed data on how well steelhead and chinook anglers got along.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the department at Lewiston, said there is some evidence that the two angling groups largely targeted different areas.
“Fall chinook fishermen were mostly fishing in different spots. They tended to concentrate in deeper holes, and the steelhead anglers were fishing in the runs and riffles,” DuPont said. “There wasn’t a lot of dissatisfaction either way, but that is where we may be biased — effort was so light that crowding was not an issue for anybody.”
This year’s dual track seasons could produce better data. However, fisheries officials are once again expecting the return of B-run steelhead to be disappointing.
The fall chinook proposal can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3iIAHjB. It is open for public comment through Thursday.
The agency also is proposing a season on the Snake and Salmon rivers. Under that proposal, fishing would open seven days a week on the Snake River from the Idaho-Washington state line at Lewiston to Hells Canyon Dam and on the Salmon River from its mouth to the Twin Bridges boat ramp. The daily bag limit would be three adult salmon, one of which could have an intact adipose fin. The season would open Aug. 18. The state’s proposals is available at https://bit.ly/2DpkxLV.
