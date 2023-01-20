Saving lives, saving money

A herd of elk grazes on a wildlife crossing over I-90 in Washington.

 Washington Dept. of Transportation

The science is clear — or at least as clear as science ever is: Outdoor recreation impacts wild animals and mostly not in positive ways.

Numerous recreation ecology studies have shown that animals do change their behavior in response to human presence. Recently, a University of Washington study put a fine point on it: In some of the most remote areas of Alaska, any human presence at all caused large drops in the presence of wild animals.

