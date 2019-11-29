MISSOULA — Federal agencies have agreed to consult with one another over management of bull trout in the East Fork of Rock Creek and in the St. Mary River drainage, but the results of their talks will come with a price tag.
The Alliance for the Wild Rockies sent a 60-day notice of intent to sue in September 2019 saying the federal agencies managing bull trout in those drainages violated the Endangered Species Act by failing to complete formal consultation to protect the trout, which are listed as a “threatened” population.
The notice specified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in both cases, and the Bureau of Reclamation in connection with the St. Mary River and the Beaverhead/Deer Lodge National Forest in regard to Rock Creek.
Earlier this month, the three federal agencies sent letters to lawyers for the Alliance, agreeing to undertake the formal consultation.
Garrity said his organization wants fish screens to be installed for both of the bull trout populations to keep them from being flushed either into stream channels or diversion ditches that dry up or experience low, warm flows seasonally.
“Installing self-cleaning fish screens at the point of diversion is a simple and effective way to keep bull trout from dying in irrigation ditches,” Garrity said.
Steve Davies, the Montana area manager for the Bureau of Reclamation, said the agency can’t just install screens on the St. Mary Diversion Dam, which sends water into the St. Mary Canal. Instead, he said the nearly 100-year-old structure needs to be rebuilt, with those who benefit from using the water being responsible for 74% of the estimated $42 million price tag. That includes ranchers, farmers and five municipalities along Montana’s Hi-Line.
“We’ve been studying St. Mary and bull trout for over 20 years, and they’re doing pretty well there. But we are not in compliance with the Endangered Species Act relative to enacting what it said in the notice of intent to sue — we have incidental take, and there’s concern with their ability to pass through the dam,” Davies said on Monday. “It’s a matter of fact that we are not in compliance, but the cost component has really affected the timeline.”
Still, his agency will prepare a biological assessment and present it to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which oversees management of endangered or threatened species. That agency will then issue a biological opinion as to whether the proposed management activities will help or continue to harm bull trout.
Davies said he doesn’t know the timeline for that work to be completed.