Goldfish invasion leads to pond closure

Illegally introduced goldfish in Heagle Park Pond in Hailey are eradicated using rotenone in 2020. Fish and Game will use the piscicide again to remove goldfish from the fishing pond at Castle Rocks State Park.

 Idaho Fish and Game

A pond in an Idaho state park near Almo will be closed for several months as officials deal with small fish that could become a big problem.

In a news release, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said its Magic Valley Region will work with Castle Rocks State Park to treat the park’s fishing pond with a piscicide — a chemical meant to kill fish — to eradicate invasive goldfish that were discovered there.

