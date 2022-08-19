Giving frogs a leg up

A northern leopard frog as seen in 2018. Washington wildlife managers released hundreds of frogs into Washington’s channeled scablands Tuesday night in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County.

 Joseph R. Bruce

SPOKANE — Washington wildlife managers released hundreds of endangered northern leopard frogs into Washington’s channeled scablands Tuesday evening.

About a dozen of those frogs were outfitted with small radio transmitters placed by Washington State University researchers. Those transmitters will monitor the frog’s survival and movements and will help the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s continuing efforts to recover the once-common species. In addition to WSU and WDFW, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Oregon Zoo and Northwest Trek Wildlife Park also participated in Tuesday’s release in the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Grant County.

Tags

Recommended for you