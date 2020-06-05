Each year states around the country hold free fishing days or weekends in an effort to attract more people to the activity.
That will occur this year but, like everything else in 2020, concerns about the coronavirus mean the events will look a bit different than normal.
Washington will hold its annual free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday. Idaho will follow with a single free fishing day June 13.
Both states are staying away from the usual events, such as kids’ fishing days and derbies, that normally are held in association with free fishing days. The events draw the type of crowds health experts say should be avoided.
All else will remain the same. Anglers of all ages won’t need fishing licenses during free fishing days or weekends, but other fishing rules, such as bag limits, size restrictions and fishing hours will apply.
“It’s great to see that, based on our conversations with public health officials, conditions are right to be able to continue on the department’s long-standing practice of offering a free fishing weekend,” said Kelly Cunningham, fish program director for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Olympia. “This is about providing everyone an opportunity to give fishing a try — in a safe and responsible way.”
The state is asking anglers to follow health guidelines, to recreate as close to their home communities as possible, to practice social distancing even while outdoors and to travel only with family members and members of their own households.
Some parks and boat ramps remain closed, and anglers are advised to check to make sure their destinations are open before departing on their trips.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has continued to stock many of the state’s lakes, ponds and rivers with hatchery-raised trout.
“In the month leading up to free fishing day, Fish and Game hatcheries stock over 400,000 catchable rainbow trout in waters throughout the state,” Fish and Game Hatchery Manager Bryan Grant said.
Fish and Game officials, along with partners, typically host events on free fishing day designed to introduce people to the pastime. Although that won’t happen this year, the agency recommends people who want to give fishing a try but lack some of the skills visit a “Learn to Fish” webpage at https://idfg.idaho.gov/fish/learn-to, where basic instruction, including videos, is available. The site also includes a list of family fishing waters in each of the state’s seven regions.
