Just in time for winter break, cold weather is moving into Idaho’s Clearwater Region, boosting the odds of good ice fishing conditions.

According to an Idaho Fish and Game report, many of the ice fishing hot spots in the region had decent ice last week. The exception was Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy and Soldiers Meadows on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Area south of Lewiston, where ice was still too thin for fishing safely. But that could be changing. The report is a week old and cold temperatures forecast for today and Saturday may help.

