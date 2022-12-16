A fish flops on the snow as Amos Dean, of Santa, pulls up his first catch of the day, as his son-in-law Mark Hausman, of Coeur D’Alene, looks on while ice fishing on Elk Creek Reservoir during the Elk River Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
Dennis Standridge reacts as he watches his fish get loose of the line and fall back into the hole while ice fishing on Elk Creek Reservoir during the Elk River Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
August Frank/Tribune
August Frank/Tribune
Matthew Meckel, 12, of Troy, works on drilling a hole in the ice on the Elk Creek Reservoir during the Elk River Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.
August Frank/Tribune
Jacob Brewster, of Harrison, waits for a bite on his hook while ice fishing on the Elk Creek Reservoir during the Elk River Ice Fishing Derby on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021
Just in time for winter break, cold weather is moving into Idaho’s Clearwater Region, boosting the odds of good ice fishing conditions.
According to an Idaho Fish and Game report, many of the ice fishing hot spots in the region had decent ice last week. The exception was Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy and Soldiers Meadows on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Area south of Lewiston, where ice was still too thin for fishing safely. But that could be changing. The report is a week old and cold temperatures forecast for today and Saturday may help.
Fishing authorities generally consider 4 inches of ice the minimum necessary to support anglers. Those who gather in groups will need thicker ice (see diagram on Page 2E).
Since conditions can vary between different water bodies and even at different locations on the same lake, Idaho Fish and Game officials don’t definitively declare ice safe or unsafe. Instead, they encourage ice anglers to adopt safe practices and, when in doubt, to test ice thickness.
“We try to make sure people are making the calls for themselves,” said Joe Thiessen, a regional fisheries biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston.
Some of the ice fishing destinations had snow and sometimes mucky slush sitting on top of ice. Fishing in such conditions can be uncomfortable yet safe, so long as the underlying ice is solid and sufficiently thick. Thiessen said Moose Creek Reservoir near Bovill was producing three fish per hour. But it is one of the spots with slush over ice.
“It’s a good situation if you are willing to stand in 6 inches of slush,” he said. “Three fish per hour is fantastic.”
Thiessen said in the Clearwater Region that is known for its salmon, steelhead and sturgeon fishing, ice fishing sometimes flies under the radar. It has a good following but he said it may not be as popular as it is in other areas of the state. Fish and Game officials would like to change that.
“Ice fishing is so much more accessible for families,” he said. “You don’t need a boat. It’s something we really want to garner interest within the region.”
Winchester Lake, Spring Valley and Elk Creek Reservoir tend to attract the most attention from ice fishing enthusiasts in the region. But Thiessen said other good spots include Deer Creek Reservoir near Pierce, Deyo Reservoir near Weippe, Tolo Lake near Grangeville and Soldiers Meadow Reservoir on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area.