Fish for free this weekend

Washington and Idaho are luring would-be anglers with a limited offer — free fishing.
Both states are participating in the annual national event that aims to attract newbies to the pastime. In Idaho, it’s Free Fishing Day. In Washington, it’s Free Fishing Weekend. Both start Saturday and allow people to fish without having to purchase a fishing license. All other fishing rules and regulations remain in place.
There are several free fishing events and kids’ derbies that will be held in both states.
Idaho
Officials from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest and others will hold free fishing events Saturday at Wilkins Pond near Grangeville, Karolyn’s Pond near Elk City and Fenn Pond at the Fenn Ranger Station near Lowell. All three events will start at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.
Wilkins Pond is on Lake Road off of U.S. Highway 95, about 5.5 miles south of Grangeville. The event will feature fish art, casting contests, raffles and awards for the biggest and smallest fish. The Grangeville Lions Club will serve hot dogs and drinks.
Karolyn’s Pond is near the Old Red River Ranger Station south of Elk City. It can be reached by following Road 222 south off of State Highway 14, just short of Elk City. More information about the event is available by contacting the Red River Ranger District at (208) 842-2245.
Fenn Pond is located near the Fenn Ranger Station off of the Selway River Road. It can be reached by traveling to Lowell on U.S. Highway 12 and then following the road to the east and south as it traces the Selway River until you reach the pond. More information is available by contacting the Fenn Visitor Center at (208) 926-4258.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is hosting events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewiston Levee Pond, Mann Lake near Lewiston and Deer Creek Reservoir near Pierce. More information, including maps of the locations, is available at bit.ly/3tMP1Pp.
Washington
The Asotin County Sportsman’s Association and Pomeroy Ranger District of the Umatilla National Forest will host Free Fishing Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Gatherings open to kids 14 and younger will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at West Evans Pond, west of Clarkston, and at Rainbow Lake along the Tucannon River from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Both events will feature raffles, free hot dogs and pop, and prizes for the largest and smallest fish caught. Fish cleaning stations will be available.
