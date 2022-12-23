First-ever recorded moose sighting in Mount Rainier park

Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting recently. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in Southwest Washington. (Larry Martin/Dreamstime/TNS)

SEATTLE — Is that a plane? A bird? ... No, it’s a moose!

Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting recently. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwestern Washington, the National Park Service said.

