Gary Macfarlane remembers the first time he experienced the Clearwater National Forest and its unusual mix of plant communities — some akin to those found in the Rockies and some more suited to the west side of the Cascades.
It was love at first sight in a way.
The now-65-year-old originally from Pleasant Grove, Utah, was driving along the Lochsa River in the late 1980s, helping some friends shuttle vehicles for a raft trip.
“I thought, ‘Wow. I’ve never seen anything like this,’ ” he said this week. “I had spent time in the River of No Return — Middle Fork of the Salmon (of Idaho) but that is drier country. What I saw here was something totally different. I was just amazed.”
Not too many years later, Macfarlane would move to Moscow and begin volunteering for the Friends of the Clearwater, a small but feisty environmental group. He progressed from volunteer, to board member to full-time employee. After more than two decades, Macfarlane is retiring and will revert back to being a volunteer.
Today is his last as the group’s ecosystem defense director, a position he has used to keep a close watch on the management of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest. Macfarlane and Friends of the Clearwater are leery of most logging, especially in the forest’s vast stretches of roadless backcountry, and have filed several lawsuits protesting timber sales, as well as motorized use on remote trails.
That has made the group, which also opposes the collaborative model now widely embraced by federal land management agencies and their stakeholders, including mainstream environmental groups, something of a pariah at times. But Macfarlane is proud of the group and its willingness to stand alone.
“We are a small, grassroots, kind of fierce organization,” he said. “We try to do right by the land. I think that describes us. We try to tell the truth about what is happening out there and encourage people to become involved in the process because these are public lands owned by all of us.”
As he readies for the next chapter, Macfarlane reflected on the group’s accomplishments, his concerns and a few bright spots on the otherwise stormy environmental horizon he sees.
He’s proud of the group’s work to protect water quality, fish and wildlife habitat and what he calls “wild country.” For example, the group recently won a lawsuit challenging a Forest Service decision to leave the Fish Lake Trail in the upper North Fork of the Clearwater drainage open to seasonal motorized use. The trail has been open to motorized vehicles for decades and is cherished by many people who prefer accessing the backcountry via motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.
Macfarlane sees it as a win for wild country, something that is becoming more and more rare as the global population continues to soar.
“I think we need to tread more lightly on the landscape,” he said.
“We have close to 8 billion people on the planet and there is more and more pressure on wild places.”
His worries are many. Chief among them is climate change and a drive by federal agencies like the Forest Service to reduce the occurrence of large wildfires by increased logging.
He believes the best defense against fires is vegetation management work immediately adjacent to rural homes. He also embraces fire’s ecological role. The Clearwater country is no stranger to fire, he notes, and points to the millions of acres burned in 1910 and other massive blazes in the first half of the 1900s as evidence.
“Fires are driven by climatic factors, I think that is pretty evident,” he said. “For this part of the world, stand-replacing fires are not uncommon.”
When it comes to bright spots, Macfarlane is encouraged by the seemingly growing momentum to recover Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead by restoring the lower Snake River to a free-flowing stream. His group has not been at the forefront of the campaign to breach the four lower Snake River dams but it has worked to protect water quality in streams where anadromous fish spawn.
“I think we are closer than we’ve ever been before. Whether that is enough I can’t say,” he said. “That might be one potential bright spot I see in this part of the world.”
In his vision, it would be a victory not only for the fish but the wildness of the places he loves.
“It’s amazing country. It has a full complement of species that were here 200 years ago. There are not a lot of grizzlies, but they are coming back. We still have some salmon and steelhead that are coming back, wolves and wolverines. It’s a spectacular place and I think a lot of people don’t recognize how important and unique this part of the world is.”
