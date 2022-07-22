Feds soliciting help to define old-growth and mature forests

Fire burns in the hollow of an old-growth redwood tree in 2020 in Big Basin Redwoods State Park, Calif.

 AP Marcio Jose Sanchez

BILLINGS, Mont. — Federal officials last week solicited outside help as they craft definitions for old growth and mature forests under an executive order from President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management issued a notice seeking public input on a “universal definition framework” to identify older forests needing protection.

