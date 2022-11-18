WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris administration announced recently that veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to access thousands of federal recreation day-use sites on more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.

“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our federal teammates are proud to honor our veterans with free lifetime access to more than 2,500 federal recreation areas across the nation,” said Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of the Corp, in a news release. “This is a small token of appreciation for veterans who have bravely dedicated their lives to defending our freedom.”

