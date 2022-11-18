WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden-Harris administration announced recently that veterans of the U.S. Armed Services and Gold Star Families can obtain a free lifetime pass to access thousands of federal recreation day-use sites on more than 400 million acres of public lands, including national parks, wildlife refuges and forests.
“The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and our federal teammates are proud to honor our veterans with free lifetime access to more than 2,500 federal recreation areas across the nation,” said Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, commanding general of the Corp, in a news release. “This is a small token of appreciation for veterans who have bravely dedicated their lives to defending our freedom.”
To obtain a lifetime pass when visiting one of the federal recreation sites, veterans can present one of the four forms of acceptable ID:
Department of Defense ID Card.
Veteran Health ID (VHIC).
Veteran ID Card.
Veteran’s designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or ID card.
The pass also can be obtained at bit.ly/3hOxBP5. Gold Star Families can obtain information and download a voucher by visiting the U.S. Geological Survey’s online store at store.usgs.gov.
The lifetime pass allows free access to day-use areas at all federally managed sites, according to the news release. There is no discount to camping or overnight fees. Other lifetime passes that offer camping discounts include the Senior Pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents older than 62 and an Access Pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents with a permanent disability. More information is available at nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.
People can acquire the passes at the Dworshak Dam Visitor Center when they become available. More information is available by calling the visitor center at (208) 476-1255.