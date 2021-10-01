PORTLAND, Ore. — A federal judge has halted a 78-acre commercial timber harvest in central Oregon near Walton Lake in the Ochoco National Forest at the request of an environmental group.
U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman granted the preliminary injunction sought by the Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project against logging in the recreational area that was to start this month, the Capital Press reported.
Mosman said at the end of oral arguments in Portland on Wednesday that the nonprofit group was likely to prevail on the merits of its claim that the project violated the National Environmental Policy Act.
The group also met the other requirements for a preliminary injunction, such as demonstrating immediate and irreparable harm from the project, the judge said. The logged trees would be lost for generations, if not permanently, Mosman said.
The Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project filed a complaint last year.