Jay Shepherd, an assistant district biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, takes teeth and tissue samples from a whitetail buck shot by Andrew Waltner, of Auburn, Wash. The tissue samples were tested for chronic wasting disease.
SPOKANE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will expand its chronic wasting disease surveillance program in eastern Washington this fall.
During the modern general deer season, biologists and technicians from the agency will staff voluntary check stations and take samples from harvested deer. They will also be available to answer questions about the fatal illness that was found in deer and elk in Unit 14 of Idaho’s Clearwater Region last fall.
According to a news release from the agency, the disease is caused by mutated proteins known as prions, which can contaminate the environment and be transmitted between animals through feces, saliva, urine and other bodily fluids.
“While disease sampling is voluntary, we encourage hunters to have their deer or elk tested because most animals with CWD appear normal until the end stages of the disease,” said ungulate research scientist Melia DeVivo. “Without testing, animals infected with CWD could go undetected for months to years, spreading the disease to other animals.”
A list of eight voluntary hunter check stations is available on the agency’s website. It includes one planned for Washington State Route 129 near the corner of Clemans Road and Riverside Drive in Asotin County that will be staffed from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23.
There also is information on the website for hunters who prefer to remove and submit for testing deer and elk lymph nodes themselves. In addition, hunters can fill out the online form to set up an appointment with department staff or call the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council to have volunteers there collect a sample to test.
CWD has not been found in Washington. In addition to Idaho, it has been detected in 29 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces.
“We know that eastern Washington is a popular place for deer hunting, with hunters from all over the state coming here,” DeVivo said. “With Idaho being just across the border from where many people hunt, it is important that we test deer and elk to make sure CWD is not spreading to Washington.”
Washington residents who hunt in other states may bring only the following items home to the state:
Meat that has been de-boned in the state or province where it was harvested and is imported as boned-out meat.
Skulls and antlers (with velvet removed), antlers attached to the skull plate, or upper canine teeth (bugler, whistlers, ivories) from which all soft tissue has been removed.
Hides or capes without heads attached.
Tissue imported for use by a diagnostic or research laboratory.
Finished taxidermy mounts.
Violation of the rule is a misdemeanor carrying a maximum penalty of a $5,000 fine or one year in jail.