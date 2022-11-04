Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural area northwest of Boise

Idaho Department of Fish and Game conservation officer Brian Marek holds a small alligator that was found in New Plymouth on Oct. 20. The agency picked the animal up the next morning. 

 Idaho Department of Fish and Game

BOISE — It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities.

But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise.

