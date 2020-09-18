Dividing up the fish pie

A change to Columbia River salmon fishing policy adopted by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission could mean more spring chinook fishing opportunities for anglers on the Snake River.
Last Friday, the commission narrowly adopted amendments to the Columbia River Basin Salmon Management Policy, which guides commercial and noncommercial salmon fishing in the Columbia and Snake rivers. In particular, the policy, passed seven years ago, outlines how salmon fisheries and their impacts on wild fish are split between various angler types.
The changes adopted last week include allowing more spring chinook to be harvested in the Snake River. Under the previous policy, 75 percent of springers allocated to the sport fishery were given to anglers below Bonneville Dam. The remaining 25 percent was split between fisheries above the dam, including about 15 percent given to Snake River anglers. Now, anglers below Bonneville will be given 70 percent, and the rest will be distributed above the dam, with the additional 5 percent going to the Snake River for a total of 20 percent.
Anglers in the Clarkston area have been asking for a larger share of the fishery pie for years. It’s a modest change, but one that should translate to more opportunity, depending on run size.
“Their commission heard them and made a move that is positive for the Snake Basin,” said Chris Donley, fish program manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at Spokane. “It boils down to maybe one or two more days of fishing on the Snake. You are talking about maybe a few hundred more fish. It depends on the strength of the run.”
However, Donley said the change still has to be negotiated with Oregon. By policy, Washington and Oregon adopt concurrent rules and allocations for fisheries on the Columbia River where the waterway marks the border between the two states. Moving some of the harvest upstream to an area not shared by Oregon might not go over well with the Beaver State.
“Oregon is going to look at a gain for the Snake and say ‘What is in it for us?’ ” he said.
The commissions from the two states will have to negotiate to determine how the Washington policy change will be put in practice.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife commission also made changes that on average will give a bump to the commercial fishery in the Columbia River. Under the old policy, sport anglers were allowed to catch about 80 percent of spring chinook, with the rest going to commercial fishermen. That split will now be dependent on the abundance of the run but in general will work out to a 70/30 split favoring sport anglers.
Commercial anglers also will be able to use gill nets and other types of nets in the main Columbia River, something not allowed under the previous policy. The commission made similar changes for the fall chinook fishery, taking a small percentage of the catch away from sport anglers and giving it to commercial anglers, and allowing some fishing on the main Columbia River instead of side channels and bays.
More information about the changes is available at bit.ly/2FNamlh.
Donley said the return of steelhead to the Snake River, while still quite low, is improved over the terrible runs seen in recent years.
“While it’s not going to be one of our best seasons ever, we are all going to catch fish this fall,” he said.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved coho fishing on the Clearwater River earlier this week. The season is open seven days a week below Memorial Bridge at Lewiston. Fishing is allowed Thursdays through Sundays from Memorial Bridge to the confluence of the Lochsa and Selway Rivers and on the North Fork Clearwater River below Dworshak Dam. The bag limit is two coho per day. More information is available at idfg.idaho.gov/fish/coho/rules.
