Spring is a perfect time to explore Idaho’s trails (except when rain makes for muddy routes and erosion).
The mild weather makes it an excellent opportunity to hike exposed desert trails that become brutally hot in the summer.
These Boise-area trails offer unique views that are best enjoyed in the coming weeks:
Crater Rings
About 10 miles from Interstate 84 exit 90 to Mountain Home are two fascinating geological formations: the Crater Rings National Natural Landmark. The side-by-side pits were created by volcanic eruptions tens of thousands of years ago and bear resemblance to craters seen in Hawaii.
The rings are about 300 feet deep and roughly half a mile across. Brittany Brand, a volcanologist and associate professor of geosciences at Boise State University, said the pits were created by shield volcanoes. Those volcanoes spew runny lava that spreads for miles, forming low, gently sloping mounds.
Brand explained that the eruption left a void under the Earth’s crust, causing the ground to collapse into the pit shape we see today.
“I don’t see a lot of these craters around Idaho,” Brand told the Idaho Statesman.
A patchwork of vehicle trails and footpaths lead around and between the rings, as well as down to the floor of the pits. Circumventing the larger eastern ring takes you between both craters and is about 2.1 miles, while a route around both rings is roughly 3 miles. While there’s little elevation gain, the terrain is rocky and the trails are poorly defined, so watch your step and wear proper shoes.
Getting there: From Boise, head east on I-84 to exit 90 (Mountain Home). Turn right on Ditto Creek Road, just past the Chevron gas station. Follow Ditto Creek/Old Oregon Trail Highway for 5 miles and turn left onto Cinder Butte Road (gravel). Follow Cinder Butte for about half a mile along a slight righthand curve. On your left you’ll see a dirt road. Follow that for the remaining 3.5ish miles.
A word of caution: The dirt road is in rough shape, with deep ruts. High-clearance vehicles are a must, and four-wheel drive is a plus.
Upper Perjue Canyon
The Upper Perjue Canyon Trail, created by a cadre of local volunteer groups and the Bureau of Land Management, covers about 8 miles in the Little Jacks Creek Wilderness of the Owyhees.
While hiking the trail, you’ll pass the frame of a cabin that once belonged to Frank Perjue, a homesteader after whom the canyon is named. The area is also home to plenty of wildlife, including bighorn sheep, pronghorn and, as the weather warms, rattlesnakes.
The route takes hikers through an aspen grove and a boulder field and features views of canyons, fields of sagebrush and several creek crossings.
Getting there: Take I-84 east to exit 74 (Simco Road). Turn right on Idaho 167 and follow that into Grand View. In town, turn left on Idaho 78 (Marsing Murphy Road) and 2 miles later veer right onto Mud Flat Road. Follow Mud Flat Road, which turns to gravel, for 22.1 miles. The Perjue Canyon trailhead is on the left, 1.7 miles past the Poison Creek picnic site.
Bruneau Dunes
Looking for something totally unique? Bruneau Dunes State Park’s trails traverse its namesake sand dunes, which geologists believe were formed by the Bonneville Flood thousands of years ago.
The park has a 6-mile loop that passes its observatory and information center, circling wetland areas and a small lake and following the spine of the largest freestanding dunes in the U.S. According to online reviews, many hikers say the route is more challenging than a typical 6-mile trek because of the dunes’ deep sand.
Fortunately, there are ways to shorten the loop. You can extend a day trip with stargazing at the observatory or stay overnight at one of the park’s campgrounds.
Keep an eye on the weather before visiting. The sand gets very hot as temperatures rise, and windy days are pretty unpleasant.
Getting there: Take I-84 east to exit 90 (Mountain Home). Follow Old Highway 30 through Mountain Home. The road will turn into Airbase Road after 4 miles. Stay on Airbase Road for another 1.2 miles before turning left onto Idaho 51. Take Idaho 51 for 14.2 miles, following signs for Bruneau Dunes State Park. Shortly after crossing the Snake River, turn left onto Idaho 78/Marsing Murphy Road and 1.7 miles later, turn right onto Bruneau Sand Dunes Road.
The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Park entry is $7 per vehicle without a state parks pass.
Halverson Bar
Bring your binoculars on this 3.8-mile hike to a small lake in the Snake River Canyon. The trail, called Halverson Bar or Halverson Lake Trail, is part of the Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, and spring is an excellent time for watching raptors in the skies.
This trail starts near Celebration Park before winding between the river and the edge of the canyon. There are two shallow lakes, as well as boulder fields of rocks known as melon gravels. Anglers can pack a fishing pole to catch bluegill, bass and crappie.
When you finish the loop, check out the historic Guffey Bridge that spans the river.
Getting there: From Boise, head west on I-84 to exit 44 (Meridian/Kuna). Turn left to head south on Idaho 69 for 8 miles. The road will curve right to become Avalon Street. Follow Avalon for 2 miles, then turn left onto South Swan Falls Road. After 4.6 miles, turn right onto Kuna Cave Road, which you’ll follow for 4 miles. Turn left onto South Robinson Boulevard and make a slight right onto Dickman Road after a mile. In another mile, turn left onto Can Ada Road. Follow Can Ada Road south for 5.3 miles, then turn left onto Victory Lane. In 0.7 miles, you’ll arrive at a gate with a sign for the trailhead.
Jump Creek
Jump Creek is a popular, short hike near Marsing that goes through a canyon to a waterfall. It’s just over half a mile to the falls and back, so this trail is often busy.
The path follows its namesake creek into a canyon, crossing the creek multiple times. This route involves some rock hopping and can be slippery in places, and you’ll also want to watch out for poison ivy.
The trail culminates at the falls, which pour into a small pool where some hikers swim. There’s also a longer trail that leads to an overlook of the falls.
Getting there: Take I-84 west to exit 33 (Nampa/Marsing), turning right onto Idaho 55/Karcher Road. For about 17 miles, follow the road west. You’ll cross the Snake River and go through Marsing, then turn left onto U.S. 95 South. In 2.5 miles, turn right onto Poison Creek Road, then left onto Jump Creek Road. Continue on Jump Creek Road for a little more than a mile, following signs for the falls.