Deadline nears for Junior Duck Stamp art contest

The deadline for entries into the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Junior Duck Stamp art contest in Washington State is fast approaching.

All entries must be postmarked or in hand at Ridgefield National Wildlife Refuge by Feb. 15.

