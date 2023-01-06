Cougar Island parcel to be conserved

 Corbett Bottles/Idaho Statesman

Months after the state auctioned a parcel of endowment land on a rugged McCall island and the winning bidder put the property on the market, an Idaho land trust announced it has conserved the land “in perpetuity.”

In September, the Idaho Department of Lands held an auction for five parcels comprising Cougar Island, the largest island in Payette Lake. The parcels were longtime Idaho endowment lands — state-owned properties that the Idaho Constitution designated to provide revenue for public schools. That revenue can be earned through rentals, sales, leases or other contracts on the endowment lands.

