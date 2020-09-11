Cougar deformities linked to inbreeding

LOS ANGELES — The discovery was heartbreaking for biologists, who consider the mountain lions of Southern California to be among the most threatened mammals in North America: a young male with the distortions of inbreeding — a tail kinked like the letter “L” and only one descended testicle.
The cougar found in the Santa Monica Mountains in March represented the first documented physical manifestations of extremely low genetic diversity within an isolated population of less than two dozen mountain lions still roaming the rugged canyonlands just north of Los Angeles.
Since then, scientists have found two more lions with similar deformities. Announcement of the findings was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
“This is something we hoped to never see,” said Jeff Sikich, a biologist with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreational Area and an expert on local mountain lion populations. “We knew that genetic diversity was low here, but this is the first time we have actually seen physical evidence of it.”
Mountain lions aren’t a formally threatened species in California. But state officials earlier this year concluded that six isolated and genetically distinct cougar clans from Santa Cruz to the U.S.-Mexico border make up a subpopulation that may warrant listing as threatened under the state Endangered Species Act. Such a step could limit highway construction and development on thousands of acres of real estate.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reviewed the species’ status in response to a petition submitted by the Center for Biological Diversity and the nonprofit Mountain Lion Foundation, which argued that the populations constitute an “evolutionary significant unit” that should be listed as state endangered.
The California Fish and Game Commission is expected to make a final decision sometime next summer.
Recent scientific studies suggest there’s an almost 1-in-4 chance that Southern California mountain lions could become extinct in the Santa Monica and Santa Ana mountain ranges within 50 years.
That’s partly because of how difficult it is to diversify the gene pool. The 101 and 15 freeways are near ly impenetrable barriers to gene flow.
Sometimes, the animals manage to cross the freeways without getting hit.
“Just like climate change, extinction risk for Southern California’s mountain lions is not a future threat — it’s already here,” said Brendan Cummings, the center’s conservation director. “As California continues to encroach into wildlife habitat, they have become a test case as to whether we’re capable of living in this large state with wild animals.”