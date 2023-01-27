Conservation group Pheasants Forever has new chief executive

Marilyn Vetter

 Pheasants Forever

The newly chosen chief executive of Pheasants Forever says she will strive to broaden the organization’s membership base and diversify its funding sources as she takes over one of the nation’s most successful wildlife habitat groups.

Marilyn Vetter of New Richmond, Wis., was announced Monday as the successor to Howard Vincent, the president and CEO who will soon retire after heading one of Minnesota’s largest nonprofits since 2000. Vetter has been a member of Pheasants Forever’s board of directors since 2015. She was one of 125 people around the country who vied for the job.

