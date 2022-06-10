The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will consider approving proposed summer chinook fishing seasons on the Lochsa, South Fork of the Salmon and upper Salmon rivers during a special meeting Tuesday.
Fisheries managers for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are recommending seven-day-a-week seasons on those rivers. Each area would have a bag limit of four hatchery chinook per day, including a maximum of two adult fish. Bait would not be allowed on the Lochsa River.
Officials from the department were not available Wednesday to comment on expected returns of summer chinook.
Springer season chugs on
Catch targets, also known as harvest shares, for spring chinook in the Clearwater, lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers remain virtually unchanged from last week. Fisheries managers estimate anglers on the Clearwater River and its tributaries will be able to harvest about 6,000 hatchery spring chinook this year. Anglers targeting hatchery chinook bound for the Rapid River Hatchery will be able to catch about 3,700 adult chinook from the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.
Harvest rates were low last week because of high river flows, and all fishing areas on all three rivers, with the exception of the previously closed section from Rice Creek Bridge to Hammer Creek on the lower Salmon River, remain open through the weekend.
Through last weekend, anglers on the Clearwater River and its tributaries had caught 2,535 adult spring chinook, about 42% of the harvest share. Anglers on the lower and Little Salmon rivers have caught 1,121, about 30% of the harvest share.
Little Goose is back
Spring chinook fishing returns for a one-day-only stint near Little Goose Dam today.
According to a news release from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, fisheries managers from the agency determined one more day of fishing could be allowed. The determination was made after a review of previous harvest and a recent increase in the spring chinook run forecast.
The open area starts at the Texas Rapids Boat Ramp upstream of the mouth of the Tucannon River and runs upstream to an area just below the dam. The daily bag limit will be four hatchery spring chinook with a maximum of two adult fish. All wild chinook, both adults and jacks, must be released.
About 930 adult chinook and 170 jacks were counted at the dam’s fish ladder Tuesday. Washington had previously closed the area on May 27. The area will close for the season at the end of fishing hours tonight.
