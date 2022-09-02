Though it’s easy to book a scenic boat cruise or a guided fishing trip on Yellowstone Lake, it is ridiculously difficult to arrange a boat shuttle to the southern shore.
The park’s concessionaire, Xanterra, claims to offer this service on its website, but my first three calls to book a shuttle were met with, “Sorry, I can’t do that for you.”
On my fourth attempt, I spoke with a woman in Florida who, like the others, said she couldn’t help me. So I asked to speak with her supervisor, and a few minutes later, a guy in Colorado came on the line. He asked me to hold, then returned 10 minutes later to say he was connecting me with someone on the boat dock at Bridge Bay.
With that, “Mississippi Johnny” came on the line and my booking problem was solved. The boat shuttle isn’t cheap, but it makes a canoe trip along the lake’s southern shore possible. In the end, I forked over $471 to be dropped off and picked up a few days later at the tip of the promontory.
Best advice? Don’t waste your time calling Xanterra’s main booking number. Instead, call the boat dock directly at (307) 242-3893. Ask for Johnny; he’ll take care of you.
Though not as bad, reserving backcountry campsites in Yellowstone also is a challenge. Years ago, Uncle Sam outsourced this service to Recreation.gov, which has a website that’s well-designed for people planning to camp in drive-up campgrounds. The links for backcountry reservations, on the other hand, are poorly designed and difficult to navigate.
Best advice? Call the central backcountry office at Yellowstone Park and ask one of the helpful rangers to assist with your backcountry camp reservations. The telephone number is (307) 344-2160.