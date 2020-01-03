It’s the a new year, and I’m just back from vacation. As an exercise in both reflecting on the past 365 days and filling the Outdoors section with some copy, I offer you some of my most memorable stories and columns. Some are here because of their newsworthiness. Others are included just because something about them struck me as interesting, moving or memorable.
Bad fish
It was another terrible year for salmon and steelhead highlighted by the closure of the Clearwater River, its tributaries and the lower Snake River to steelhead fishing.
The year also started with uncertainty over the steelhead season on the lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers. A negotiated agreement between state and federal fisheries officials, fishing guides and conservationists kept that season open despite a near setback due to the partial government shutdown.
Nothing could save the fall steelhead season on the Clearwater after the B-run registered one of its poorest showings in decades.
The spring chinook season was disappointing at best. Fishing closed early on the Clearwater, and catch quotas were minuscule on the lower Salmon. Fall chinook had a so-so showing, and coho salmon returned in numbers high enough to provide for a brief harvest season even though the fish, also knowns as silvers, failed to meet preseason forecasts.
Idaho opened with limited steelhead fishing on the Clearwater River and its South and Middle Forks on Wednesday while Washington will leave its Snake River steelhead season shuttered this spring. In the meantime, storm clouds continue to gather for the fish. Ocean conditions have continued to look mostly poor, setting up the prospect for continued low returns in 2020.
Fish politics
Scarcity generally breeds fights and that was the case last year. But the lack of fish also led to some interesting politics and hints at collaborative solutions. Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, made waves in April when he announced at a salmon and dams conference in Boise that he had been asking “tough questions” that were largely based on a future without the four lower Snake River dams. Simpson and his staff continue to dive into all of the issues surrounding salmon and dams but have yet to unveil any policy proposals or legislation.
“We have been asking the ‘what if’ questions: If the dams were to come out, how would you address Lewiston; if the dams were to come out, how would you address the barging issue and the (concerns) grain growers have of getting wheat down the river; if the dams were to come out, how would you address the Washington farmers that have concerns they would have to lower all of their (irrigation) intake pipes and everything to farm?” Simpson said. “There are an awful lot of questions that have to be asked, because you need to address these if you are going to solve this problem.”
Idaho and Washington governors Brad Little, a Republican, and Democrat Jay Inslee, also waded into salmon politics. Little convened a Salmon Work Group tasked with offering him policy options to help improve the fish runs. The Idaho governor, however, tossed cold water on dam breaching as a solution. Inslee, in his quest to help save Puget Sound orcas, initiated a $750,000 report on both salmon and dams and the opinions of Washingtonians on the subject. A meeting on the report will be from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at Clarkston’s Quality Inn.
Catch-and-release done right
The fight over steelhead fishing and the potential impacts of catch-and-release practices on wild fish listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act was illuminated by joint studies carried out by the University of Idaho and Idaho Fish and Game. Researchers from both showed the catch-and-release practices employed by anglers in Idaho aren’t a significant cause of mortality.
Warming up to new friends on the ice
A chance encounter at Winchester Lake in February led to one of my favorite reporting experiences of 2019. There, I met a group of Russian nationals from the Seattle area ice fishing. With my reporter’s notebook in hand I approached to ask them a few questions about the fishing. You never know how folks are going to respond when you butt into their outdoor time to pester them. But these guys embraced me and shared a bit of their culture, which included shots of chilled Kettle One vodka with pickled cherry tomato chasers.
“Just to warm up a little bit,” one of them told me.
Lochsa follies
I made a vow to extend my whitewater rafting season by finally running the Lochsa River and its renowned series of rapids. It went mostly well, yet I still find Lochsa Falls — the river’s most famous rapid — to be a perplexing and intimidating puzzle. I ran it three times with success, and it ate my lunch on the fourth.
Here’s a bit of flavor from one of those runs with my wife, Sadie, a near disaster that was averted, detailed in a May 17 column.
“The weather was beautiful, and the run went pretty much as planned. As we slid down the tongue of Lochsa Falls, I was confident I’d hit it perfectly.
“The river didn’t agree. We hit hard, stalled and then started to surf. The cat slid back down into the trough of the first boat-flipping wave. This was trouble. The rapid spun us like a rodeo bull changing directions on a cowboy. The oars were pulled from my grasp, and there was nothing to do but try to hold on and do our best to high-side — a maneuver in which rafters attempt to keep a boat from flipping by climbing to the elevating side to provide a counterbalance.
“It’s a strange feeling to have the river rushing by as your boat surfs, bucks and pivots but otherwise stays in place. Somehow, the boat didn’t flip, and we were both on board when the river finally kicked us loose.”
“Holy crap,” Sadie yelled before starting to giggle with a mixture of thrill and relief.
Industrial land leases
Idaho hunters, berry pickers, hikers and more secured access to vast tracks of industrial forest land in northern Idaho when Idaho Fish and Game signed lease agreements with PotlatchDeltic and other timber companies. The leases are being funded largely through the fees and excise taxes paid by hunters, but the benefits extend to all people who recreate on these lands. Score one for access.
Grizzly visitor
North central Idaho was visited by a wandering grizzly bear that mostly kept to itself in the wild country of the North Fork of the Clearwater River and the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness. The bear, a 3-year-old male, was initially released into the Cabinet Mountains of northwestern Montana as part of the state’s effort to augment the population there. But it had wanderlust and quickly moved south. An outfitter’s trail camera captured the bear’s image during its southern explorations. It eventually crossed U.S. Highway 12 and the Lochsa River to spend much of the summer near the Idaho-Montana state line. This fall the bear backtracked and returned to the Cabinets where it has denned for the winter. Perhaps it will return in 2020? Stay tuned.
Counting blessings
I love stories with happy endings. But I feared the worst when I heard a call come over the Tribune’s police scanner that a paraglider had crashed on the Lewiston Hill. I quickly went to the scene, where first responders were tending to Nathan Anglen. A wing of his paraglider collapsed and slammed him into the hill. The good news was he was alive, despite serious injuries. I was able to interview the Moscow man via telephone a few weeks later while he was at a rehab facility and found his attitude to be inspiring.
“I love not being dead. That is really cool,” he told me. “What a blessing.”
Anglen is expected to recover and plans to once again soar on thermals. One reason I like this story is it ended well and highlighted how people can come together when bad things happen. Anglen’s family and extended network of friends and fellow members of the Bridge Bible Fellowship church at Moscow where he works as a youth minister rallied to his aid.
“It’s been so amazing to see the community rally around my wife and I and just help in every way conceivable,” he said. “It’s really weird: As a minister I spent a lot of my life investing in and encouraging others, and to be on the receiving side of that — I don’t know, it’s just been life-changing in so many ways. You just see the breadth of the community that really does care. Apparently the Lord wants me around.”
Summer’s coming
Like all summers, 2019 brought with it a stunning burst of wildflowers. I was able to make a quick excursion to Lolo Pass to check out the camas blooms there. I include this in my year-end review because it was a fun outing, and it’s nice to have a hint of sunshine during what can be dreary winter weather.
Balancing act
A profile on Larry Cassidy ranks among my favorite stories of 2019. Cassidy, who also owns a ranch along the Grande Ronde River and is a frequent visitor to our area, has been an active participant in salmon and steelhead politics for decades. He served every governor of Washington since Dan Evans in one capacity or another and completed stints on the Northwest Power Planning Council and the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission. In our visit, he retold his role in shaping what would become the Northwest Power Act. It involves a longtime lawmaker, the late Congressman John Dingell of Michigan.
He took Dingell fishing on the Toutle River, where Dingell’s refusal to accept an unearned angling experience solidified Cassidy’s fondness for the politician.
“I hooked a steelhead and I said, ‘Congressman do you want to play my fish?’ and he said, ‘Hell no, I don’t play somebody else’s fish,’ and that just absolutely sold me on him from that day on.”
Dingell eventually asked Cassidy his opinion on the pending legislation that would become the Northwest Power Act and create what is now known as the Northwest Power and Conservation Council.
“I said, ‘Well, Congressman, if somebody doesn’t make the fish and wildlife equal to the power generation, we are going to lose the fish; there isn’t any question about that. We need to have more emphasis and more effort with regard to saving salmon and steelhead.”
Dingell heard the message and held up the legislation in his committee until salmon and steelhead were placed on equal footing with power generation. It was signed by President Jimmy Carter in December of 1980 and directs some of the proceeds from power generation at federal dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers to be devoted to fish and wildlife restoration.
“It worked out, and the fish have been an integral part of what the cost of maintaining those power systems is, and I think that is fair,” Cassidy said recently at his ranch on a bench above the Grande Ronde River near Shumaker Bar.
