My wife, Sylvia, and I met my parents by Soda Lake, close to Pinedale, Wyo.
My dad had heard about the fishing there, and we decided to give it a try. We went to a fly shop and asked about the small lake and what patterns were working. The shop owner told us about the Stayner Ducktail, a fly I had never heard of. But when I saw it, it looked like a lake fly to my eye. Maybe a damsel or an emerging caddis.
We each purchased a few and were eager to get out the next day and give the fly and the lake a try.We were very disappointed. We could cast the wings off of them. We caught fish but were lucky if we could catch one fish without the fly falling apart.
A short time after that experience, I read an article in the Lewiston Tribune by Bill Geoffery describing the Stayner Ducktail. I got out the materials and started tying the fly. I may never get back to Soda Lake, but I will have some ducktails that will stay together.
I first used my Stayner Ducktail in Amber Lake in central Washington. I had idea what to expect. I used a floating line and a 9-or 10-foot leader. The fly really worked. Since then, I have tried it in some of the deeper pools in our local streams.
My wife and I were camped on the North Fork of the Clearwater, and I was wanting to walk up Kelly Creek and do some dry fly fishing. I walked a short way up the creek and started casting. I caught a fish or two, but not what I had expected. I sat on a log in the shade and looked through my fly box wondering what to try next.
I spotted the Stayner Ducktail and knotted it on my tippet. I was very close to a deep hole and thought it just might work there. I stood up, stayed away from the water’s edge and started casting.
I could not believe the fish I caught with that lake fly. Since then, I have used the fly on the Lochsa, the North Fork of the Clearwater and a few times in the Selway. The fly also worked in those streams. I really couldn’t believe the success I was having.
The Stayner Ducktail is very simple to tie and doesn’t require much material. Thinking of those first Stayner Ducktails we purchased, I thought of the three goals I keep in mind when tying a fly: Keep it simple. Keep it practical and, most importantly, make it durable. To my knowledge, I haven’t had a fly come apart, and I’m certain I have never cast the wings off the fly.
So if you are going to fish a lake early this spring, tie up some Stayner Ducktails. Also keep some of them for the streams you will be fishing. I like to tie them on a regular shank size No. 8. I will also tie some on a size No. 6 just to be sure I have all my bases covered. No, I don’t catch as many fish as I did when I fished Kelly Creek, but I catch enough to keep the fly in my fly box.
LAST LINES
“The greatest fishing secret ever: patience.”
Hyatt is an avid fly tier and angler who lives in Lewiston.