I recently asked a fellow fly fisherman what his favorite fly was.
“My go-to and favorite fly is a Renegade,” was his answer.
I got to thinking about experiences I have had with a Renegade. Then I remembered the Super Renegade. I have no idea where I first came across the Super Renegade, but it has been some time ago.
My wife and I were camped on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. I left camp one morning, telling my wife I was going to walk upstream and fish a little. I walked up Kelly Creek almost to Cayuse Creek. It was a nice bright morning and starting to get warm. I waded across Kelly Creek and started to fish back downstream. The fishing wasn’t bad, but I’ve had better.
I stopped and sat down on a log in the shade of a tree. I pulled out my fly box and was looking it over for another pattern that might work better than the others I had tried. I spotted a Super Renegade. I hadn’t used that pattern for a long time, so why not now?
I walked downstream and found a large back eddy on my side of the creek. I stayed downstream from the back eddy and started casting. I didn’t dress the Super Renegade with a fly floatant; I just let it swim naturally. I knew with its three hackles the fly wouldn’t sink very deep. I watched my fly line as it floated in the eddy. Suddenly the line stopped and jumped upstream. I was kind of shocked to see that already, with only a few casts.
The first fish that came out of that eddy was a 15-inch cutthroat trout. To say the least, I was pleasantly shocked. I released the fish and watched it swim away. I went back to the water’s edge and prepared to cast again. With only two or three more casts, I caught another fish. Not as large as the first one, but it stretched my string, so I was happy. I left that back eddy and continued downstream and kept fishing the Super Renegade in runs that looked good. I caught a few more fish as I walked downstream.
It was time to get back to camp, or my wife would be worried. I found a place to wade the creek again and went back up to the trail.
As I walked along, I got to thinking about the Super Renegade. Why hadn’t I use that pattern more than I have in the past? I made up my mind I would tie a few more in different sizes and keep them for the next fishing trip. Who knows? It might work even better next time.
Back at camp, my wife had gotten up and was sitting in a lawn chair reading a book. I had to make my own coffee, because she doesn’t drink it. I tell her someday she will be old enough to enjoy coffee like I do.
After breakfast, we went for a ride and just looked and the scenery. It is always great to get away from home and just enjoy the outdoors.
LAST LINES
“Angling is the way to round out a happy life.” — Charles K. Fox