I think I have become a soft hackle junkie.
I have only used soft hackle flies while trout fishing for the last two or three years, but I have become a big fan. They just work. I have caught fish in the middle of a caddis hatch with a soft hackle.
In the winter issue of Fly Tyer Magazine, there is an article about flymphs. A flymph is, in my opinion, just another name for a soft hackle. The flymph was named by Vernon Hidy by combining the words fly and nymph. The article talks about catching many species of fish with the flymph, including saltwater fish, steelhead, bass and others. The article got me thinking about my addiction to soft hackles.
I have fished the winged version of the Beats Me for years. The pattern was developed by my late friend Bill Alspach. I do not know how many times I heard Bill answer the question “What fly are you using to catch those steelhead?”
“Beats me,” was always his reply.
That answer made several steelheaders angry, but Alspach stuck with it.
After reading the article several times, I dreamed up the soft hackle version of the Beats Me. I was thinking about my success with the winged version of the Beats Me when I came up with this new pattern. I’ve never had the fly in the water, but have shown the pattern to several fly fishers who all feel it will catch fish.
It is a very simple fly to tie. On my soft hackled version, I tie in a tail of a golden pheasant tippet. All the rest is the same as the winged version, except I use a hackle from a Hungarian partridge for the hackle rather than a wing.
The article in the magazine talks about casting. They say the quarter down and swing method is not as effective as fishing the fly upstream. I have tried short upstream casts, but have not had as much success as with the quarter down and mend. I don’t use strike indicators. Instead, I watch the fly line.
I have been having lots of pain in my back and have been afraid to go out to try the fly, but hope to soon.
The hardest part of finishing the fly, for me at least, is getting a curve in the tail. I am sure that may not be necessary, but I like the looks of it. After completing the fly, I wet the tail fibers and push it into something solid. Then after it dries, the curve will remain in the tail.
Give this new steelhead pattern a try. If we ever get any fish back in the rivers, I am sure it will work.
LAST LINES
Magnetize your scissors. It is much easier to pick up hooks from your tying surface with the magnetized scissors than with your fingers.