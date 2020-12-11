One of my favorite things about hunting is sitting and listening to the sometimes silence and sometimes racket of the dense northern Idaho forests.
I’m a still hunter. For both deer and elk, I move quietly and slowly through the timber, stopping frequently to watch, wait and listen. During these times, I’m engaging with the outdoors in a more intimate, more anticipatory way than I do when hiking, fishing or camping.
Every sound is analyzed, every movement, however slight, is scrutinized. Because of the dense canopy and limited visibility, I rely as much on my ears as I do on my eyes.
Sometimes the woods are quiet, but those times are rare. More often there is too much sound, and it all needs to be sorted out. Some of it is created by the elements like wind, rain and snow. Some of it is created by animals, mostly birds and squirrels, but sometimes deer and elk.
Birds
I’m always amazed at how much noise a small, chattering flock of chickadees, called a banditry, can make as the birds flutter through the forest looking for food, how the rapid burst of their wingbeats can sound like the muffled crunch of a hoof stepping in deep snow, especially when that is exactly what I want to hear.
Northern flickers can be equally deceptive. Their “peough” is not exactly like the call of a cow elk. It’s higher pitched and not as drawn out but similar enough to sometimes make me stop and question.
Pileated woodpeckers probing at a snag can snap me to attention. The sound is ultimately easy to identify, isolate and dismiss. But that first “thunk” of beak on dead wood often stirs hope it’s a lumbering elk or rutty buck carelessly snapping a good-sized twig.
There are any number of strange sounds in the woods. I find these almost always belong to crows and ravens. The black feathered beasts possess a rich collection of guttural pops and raspy croakes and rattles that sound more froglike than bird — like they belong in a jungle or swamp rather than a snowy, mixed-conifer forest. The foreign noises often are followed by the “woosh, woosh, woosh” of their wings as they move among the treetops, a sound that always pleases me.
Mad rodents
Then there are the squirrels, always angry and screeching at something. Sometimes it’s clear they are directing their invective at me, the intruder in the woods. Other times, who knows, other squirrels I assume. When I hear one screeching in the distance, I sometimes wonder if the squirrel is cursing a big buck moving through its little fiefdom. Do they get mad at them too, or is it just humans and other squirrels?
When they aren’t mad, they are scurrying, scratching or scampering, making any number of noises, some that can be mistaken for footsteps. Again, these tend to be easy to identify. At the start of hunting season, they can raise my heartbeat. But after a few days in the woods, my ears and mind quickly dismiss them.
Wind and weather
I love to hunt in fresh snow. It’s great for tracking — visual evidence that there are indeed deer and elk around, even if not immediately visible. But there is a downside. Clumps of melting snow dropping from trees and landing with dull thuds can be mistaken for the hollow sound of a hoofed animal.
At times, the thuds come so frequently it’s nearly impossible to rely on my hearing to detect deer and elk. It is then that one of the clumps invariably pummels me or cascades down a tree I’m under, sending a shower of snow down the back of my collar.
Rain and wind also can drown out other noises, making it tough to rely on my ears. When this happens, I figure it levels the playing field by making it difficult for my prey to hear as well. I move with more ease, not worrying so much about every footstep.
Old crusty crunchy snow is equally challenging. There’s no way I can move without broadcasting my presence. So I sit and listen, knowing I will likely easily detect the movement of deer and elk.
That often is the case. Still, sometimes I’m amazed how, even in conditions that make every footstep sound like I’m stomping on corn chips, a whitetail can suddenly appear, almost always at my back, without making a sound. So, too, am I impressed at how elk can move through the woods, sometimes without care or caution, stomping through rotten logs, snapping limbs of young trees and cracking sticks, while other times they are silent as fog.
It’s been a fun, acoustically rich but so far unsuccessful season for me. I’ll be out there again this weekend, packing a thundering muzzleloader and exercising my last chance to make some noise of my own.
