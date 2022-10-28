It’s not America’s most famous whitewater stream, but the Rogue River in southwestern Oregon is an ideal place to have fun with your friends and shed the frustrations of modern life for a few days. The rapids aren’t terribly difficult, the scenery is outstanding and the solitude is profound.

Born near Crater Lake, the Rogue flows west through the heavily forested Klamath mountains on its journey to the sea. It’s a long drive to reach the launch site —nearly 600 miles from Lewiston — but it’s worth doing. The Rogue is so remarkable that it was one of the inaugural rivers protected under the federal Wild and Scenic Rivers Act of 1968. (See related story, at right.)

Tags

Recommended for you