I read about the Parachute Adams and the success this pattern gave fishermen.
I tried and tried to tie the fly, but could just not make it come out looking like the pictures in my pattern books. I won’t say I gave up, but I took a break from trying to tie the Parachute Adams.
I had been invited to tie at a conclave in West Yellowstone, Mont. As I wandered around the building, I saw a fellow tier tying Parachute Adams flies. I am not sure how long I stood and watched the fly being tied, but it gave me a much better idea of what to do.
I went home, gathered the materials and tried to tie the fly as I had seen it tied. It came out looking better than before, but I still was not happy with it. I put the materials away, promising myself I would try again later.
I made some changes in the pattern that seemed to work better for me. I used moose body hair instead of brown and grizzly hackle fibers for the tail. I had found a synthetic dubbing at a North 40 Fly Shop and purchased a package. Again, at least in my opinion, the Parachute Adams started to look like the pictures I saw in my pattern books. But I still had a question if the fly would look right to the trout I was going to fish for.
The first time I had the opportunity to use the fly was in a small stream near my home at the time, in Idaho Falls. It wasn’t the most productive fly I used that day, but I was encouraged. So I got my materials out again and kept practicing.
My wife and I were on vacation in Yellowstone National Park the next time I gave the Parachute Adams a try. I walked along the Gibbon River to get away from the parking lot and tied a Parachute Adams on my tippet. The pattern worked very well. I don’t even remember what size the fly was, but I was encouraged.
Since then, I have tied many Parachute Adams in many different sizes. I feel the Nos. 14 or 16 sizes work the best. I have used the fly in many streams both here in the United States and in Canada. I even had the opportunity to give a couple of my Parachute Adams to a fellow fly fisherman as we stood and talked along the river. This new friend did not tie flies, but was thinking about getting started. I encouraged him to do so. For me at least, fishing took on a whole new meaning when I started to catch fish with flies I tied. It is really exciting.
All it takes is some practice and patience, and you will soon be tying the Parachute Adams. It is pleasing to look at, and it will also catch fish. You may also make a new friend when you give him a couple of your Parachute Adams.
You may also make a couple of changes in the material you use. Just get the materials out and start tying.
LAST LINES
“The great charm of fly fishing is that we are always learning.”
— Theodore Gordon
Hyatt is an avid fly tier who lives in Lewiston.